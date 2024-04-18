Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar files nomination from Baramati

Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate from Baramati seat in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on Thursday

Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on Thursday. Pic/X

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Baramati seat in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday.

Sunetra Pawar is Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife and has been fielded against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present with Sunetra Pawar at the Divisional Commissioner's office for her nomination filing, the ANI reported.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP from Baramati seat, Supriya Sule, filed her nomination papers on Thursday.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accompanied Supriya Sule while filing the nomination, reported the ANI.

The Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from the seat.

The Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar accompanied by her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune earlier on Thursday.

Before the filing of her nomination, a campaign rally was held by the ruling 'Mahayuti' constituents - Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.

Addressing the rally, Shinde said a change is inevitable in Baramati and gave the slogan - "Abki baar, Sunetra Pawar", according to the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis said a new history will be created in Baramati as the "daughter-in-law of Baramati" will go to Delhi.

Sunetra Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done tremendous work and the world has taken note of it.

The Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

