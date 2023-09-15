Maharashtra: Man arrested for allegedly killing wife and dumping her body in forest

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife and dumping her body in a forest in Raigad district

According to the police, the decomposed body was found in Umberwadi in Pali taluka on September 9.

"During the investigation, the victim was identified as Kusaba Sagar Pawar (24), who had been reported missing by her husband," he said.

"The police interrogated the victim's husband who initially refused to identify the woman with the help of the clothes found at the scene. The victim's six-year-old son recognised her clothing, which confirmed her identity," the police official added.

The accused identified as Sagar Pawar, later confessed that he killed his wife and dumped her body.

"He then returned home and approached the police with a missing person's complaint," the police said.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a gold ring worth Rs 95,000 from a jewellery shop in Alibag town of Maharashtra's Raigad district, officials said on Friday.

The woman, Vanita Pradip Waghmare, was nabbed on Thursday after a trap was laid by the police after she was spotted at another jewellery in Alibag, days after committing the theft, they said.

The woman, who resides in Pune city, had stolen the gold ring from a jewellery shop last week, following which its owner had filed a complaint. After that, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 380 (theft) was registered at Alibag police station, an official said.

(with inputs from PTI)