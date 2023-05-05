The incident took place in Kamatwade area of the city around 9 pm on Thursday

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man bludgeons brother to death in Nashik x 00:00

A 50-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his elder brother to death following an argument in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kamatwade area of the city around 9 pm on Thursday, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Nashik civic body razes 24 unauthorised shops

The victim Sadashiv Damu Nikam (55) and his brother Hari were neighbours. A quarrel erupted between the duo and the accused attacked the victim with a wooden baton, he said.

The victim was rushed to the district civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding that the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC for murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.