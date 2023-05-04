The action was taken based on the orders issued by NMC Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Nashik civic body razes 24 unauthorised shops x 00:00

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Thursday pulled down 24 unauthorised shops located in Shalimar area of the city, an official said.

The action was taken based on the orders issued by NMC Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

"A team of NMC employees removed the 24 shops located adjacent to a Muslim burial ground in Shalimar area. These shops sold various items like garments and shoes. For the past 26 years, these units caused traffic congestion in the area and even walking on the route had become difficult for people," the official said.

Also read: Maharashtra: Rain-affected Nashik farmer crushes onion crop

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers during the anti-encroachment drive, he said.

NMC Deputy Commissioner Karuna Dahale (encroachment) urged people to remove unauthorised constructions or tin-sheds on their own, in the absence of which the civic body will pull them down and the expenses for it will be recovered from them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.