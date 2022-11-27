×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Over 40 expensive phones stolen during concert at BKC, cops launch probe
BJP using police, administration to threaten Samajwadi Party workers: Azam Khan
Maharashtra: One dead, 12 injured as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Chandrapur
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
Anti-seaport protesters attack Vizhinjam police station, 9 cops injured

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man duped of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of credit card point redemption in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of credit card point redemption in Nagpur

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:44 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

A cheating case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said

Maharashtra: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of credit card point redemption in Nagpur

Representational Pic


An employee of a financial firm in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 2 lakh by an unidentified person on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.


The accused called Mohnish Gajbhiye (36), a legal advisor with a financial firm, on November 13 and said his credit card points would lapse if he doesn't claim them, and sent a link on his mobile phone to do the needful, the Sadar police station official said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Four injured after slabs of foot-over bridge collapse in Chandrapur


"Once the victim clicked on the link to fill up an online firm for credit card point redemption, the accused debited Rs 2 lakh from the former 's bank account. A cheating case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur Crime News india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK