Maharashtra: Four injured after slabs of foot-over bridge collapse at Balharshah station in Chandrapur

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:30 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
All have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid, officials said

Representational Pic


Four people sustained injuries after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.


All have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid.



However, no causality has been reported so far.


According to the railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down today at around 5.10 pm.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, Shivaji Sutar, said, "A part of the Pre-case slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 has fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it's a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway )."

Further reports are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

