Maharashtra: Man ends life after losing money in cricket betting

Representation pic

A 25-year-old man undergoing depression due to heavy financial losses in cricket betting allegedly committed suicide in Koradi in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

His father had paid off some of his debts, which was running into several lakh rupees, the official added.

Prashant Sarkar hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday, after which an accidental death case was registered, the Koradi police station official said.

