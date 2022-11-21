×
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man ends life after losing money in cricket betting

Maharashtra: Man ends life after losing money in cricket betting

Updated on: 21 November,2022 10:58 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

His father had paid off some of his debts, which was running into several lakh rupees, the official added

Maharashtra: Man ends life after losing money in cricket betting

Representation pic


A 25-year-old man undergoing depression due to heavy financial losses in cricket betting allegedly committed suicide in Koradi in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.


His father had paid off some of his debts, which was running into several lakh rupees, the official added.



Prashant Sarkar hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday, after which an accidental death case was registered, the Koradi police station official said.

