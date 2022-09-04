Maharashtra: Man held for filming bathing woman in Nagpur

The accused was caught after the woman, who spotted someone holding a mobile phone at her bathroom. She then alerted her mother-in-law, the MIDC police station official said

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly filming a woman while she was bathing, the police said. The man was trying to capture a video of the woman in his mobile phone, a Nagpur police official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The accused was caught after the woman, who spotted someone holding a mobile phone at her bathroom ventilator. She then alerted her mother-in-law, the MIDC police station official said, as per the PTI.

On the complaint, the man identified as Nikhil Aade was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

