Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders detailed probe
PM Modi remembers Cyrus Mistry as promising business leader
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man held for filming bathing woman in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Man held for filming bathing woman in Nagpur

Updated on: 04 September,2022 08:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The accused was caught after the woman, who spotted someone holding a mobile phone at her bathroom. She then alerted her mother-in-law, the MIDC police station official said

Maharashtra: Man held for filming bathing woman in Nagpur

Representational Pic


A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly filming a woman while she was bathing, the police said. The man was trying to capture a video of the woman in his mobile phone, a Nagpur police official said on Monday, according to the PTI. 


The accused was caught after the woman, who spotted someone holding a mobile phone at her bathroom ventilator. She then alerted her mother-in-law, the MIDC police station official said, as per the PTI. 

Also Read: Thief goes ‘digital’, seeks online payment from victims to return mobile phones


On the complaint, the man identified as Nikhil Aade was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the official said.

(with PTI inputs) 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK