Yashwant Shankar Ingale (65) was brutally murdered in his sleep by his son-in-law Firoz Shabbir Sheikh (34)

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man held for killing father-in-law in Nagpur x 00:00

A man was held in Nagpur for allegedly killing his father-in-law over a family dispute, police official said on Sunday. The murder took place in Fetri village in Kalmeshwar police station area, around 40 km from Nagpur, on Friday, reported news wire PTI.

As per the report, "Yashwant Shankar Ingale (65) was brutally murdered in his sleep by his son-in-law Firoz Shabbir Sheikh (34). Ingale was hit on the head with a rod. The cause may be the discord between Sheikh and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police added that the accused also attacked his wife, who is critically injured and hospitalised. He was arrested and charged with murder, the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai Police bust gang supplying drugs from Himachal Pradesh via train

Meanwhile, in a gruesome attack in Pune, Maharashtra on Saturday, a man was hacked to death after being shot at by eight persons. The horrifying CCTV footage of the murder also went viral on social media.

As per PTI report, the deceased, a 31-year-old man had multiple criminal cases against him. The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seemed to be the fallout of a previous enmity, police said. The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve.

Police have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilised to apprehend them, a senior official from Pune rural police said, the report added.

In another case, a man allegedly stabbed his wife and 16-year-old daughter to death following an argument at their home in Maharashtra's Pune city on Saturday, police said. The deaths came to light when the accused, Ajay Talewale, walked into the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station and surrendered in the morning.

The incident occurred in the Dattanagar area in the early hours of the day, he said. The family was facing financial troubles and the couple had a heated argument, the official said, reported PTI.

In a fit of rage, the accused attacked his wife Shweta (40) with a knife and then proceeded to stab his daughter Shiroli.

(With PTI inputs)