Maharashtra: Man injured during mob attack on police in Aurangabad dies in hospital

Hours after he suffered injuries in a mob attack on police personnel following a clash near a Ram temple in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, a 51-year-old man died during treatment at a hospital, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shaikh Muniruddin, he said.

The victim died during treatment at a private city-based hospital on Thursday night, hours after the violence, a senior police official said.

The police, however, did not specify the reason behind his death.

At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The incident, in which 13 vehicles were torched by the miscreants, occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police used tear gas and fired some plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob, officials said.

Meanwhile, normalcy was restored in the city, where five companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) are currently deployed.

"Security at various sensitive locations in the city has been stepped up. The administration has deployed five companies of the SRPF and nearly 600 police personnel are on guard to maintain peace," an official said.

