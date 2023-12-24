A man was killed allegedly by two persons who accused him of mobile phone theft in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man killed by duo on suspicion of mobile phone theft in Nagpur x 00:00

An unidentified man was killed allegedly by two persons who accused him of mobile phone theft, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The police official said that suspect Pramod Badwe's phone went missing on Saturday and he along with one Sunny Singh Randhawa thrashed the man with an iron rod in Pardi area of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, he said, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pramod Badwe and Sunny Singh have been reportedly booked for murder. Further probe is underway," the Pardi police station official added, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a man was killed and five others were injured in firing in Chunabhatti area on Sunday afternoon, Mumbai Police sources said.

The police suspect it to be a case of personal rivalry, however, the investigations in different angles area underway, sources added.

"Around 15:15 hrs in Chunabhatti area there was an incident of firing in which person named Sumit Yerunkar got killed and five others were injured in the incident. All the injured persons are stable and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Accused have been identified and as many as nine different teams have been formed and they are searching for the accused persons. Reason of firing is personal rivalry," an official said.

In the firing incident, the Sumit was seriously injured and was shifted to Sion hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti in the eastern suburbs of Kurla area in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, an official said.

The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds, he said.

The Chunabhatti Police and senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information regarding the incident. The Mumbai Crime Branch have also been conducting parallel investigations in the case, sources said.

A senior Mumbai crime branch official said, "As per primary information, the suspects are two who opened fire at the deceased and five injured persons. Multiple rounds were fired in the incident. Several teams are working on the primary clues in the matter to nab the culprits."

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!