The accused, identified as Santosh Dhondiram Takwale, was arrested by Maharashtra police from Jalna after he called them to inform them about the murder.

Representative image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man kills 3 children by throwing them into well in Jalna; arrested x 00:00

A Jalna man allegedly killed his three children by throwing them into a well, police said on Monday. As per a report in PTI, the accused had two daughters and a 12-year-old son.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Santosh Dhondiram Takwale, was arrested by the police after he called them to inform them about the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Takwale allegedly pushed his son Soham and his daughters Shivani (8) and Dipali (7) into a well in Domegaon village in Ambad tehsil on Saturday.

Inspector Raghunath Nachan of Ambad police station further told the news agency that the three deceased were Santosh's children from his first wife who had died. The accused had remarried. However, the motive behind him killing his children is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered against him, Inspector Nachan told PTI.

The agency quoted its sources saying that the accused is a resident of Kachner village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and worked in a hotel. Reportedly, he had come to Domegaon with his kids over the weekend.

The police told the news agency that the accused had himself informed the police about the murders and later switched his phone off.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated case, the police in Thane city booked four persons for allegedly cheating a contractor of over Rs 10 crore. According to another PTI report, the four accused had allegedly cheated a government contractor by forging documents for a business deal.

An official from Shrinagar police station told PTI that a first information report was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against a couple, who were directors of two firms, and two others.

According to the news agency, the complainant alleged that the accused couple wanted to sell their electrical goods manufacturing units in Andheri MIDC and Plaghar and had presented relevant documents. He added that he also visited these units and later paid them Rs 5.82 crore to purchase the two plants.

He further said in his complaint that after examining the document a few days later, he found it to be fabricated.

The accused, reportedly, did not present original documents and later refused to transfer shares to the complainant's name. The official further told PTI that the accused couple have also allegedly shut their office in Thane.

The complainant was duped of Rs 10.8 crore, which included the amount he paid to buy the factories and earnings from his investments in the units, he said.