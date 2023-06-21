Maharashtra: Mechanical engineer kills self in Nashik, cops launch probe

According to the police, the deceased had got married a year ago and was living with his wife in the Chehedi area off the Nashik-Pune highway

A 30-year-old married man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday apparently over failure in relationship with another woman, police said.

Sandeep Nana Sahane, a mechanical engineer who was working in a company at Malegaon MIDC in Sinnar town, shot himself in the forehead from a country-made pistol in Palse village on the outskirts of Nashik city, they said.

According to the police, Sahane got married a year ago and was living with his wife in the Chehedi area off the Nashik-Pune highway.

In the morning, he told his wife he was going to a temple and left on a motorbike, but did not return home for several hours. Later, he was found lying in a pool of blood near a temple situated on the banks of the river Darna in Palse village, said the police.

The man had fatally shot himself in the forehead using a country-made pistol, they said.

Though the exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known, it has come to light Sahane was in a relationship with a woman before he got married. The woman was his relative, but the two could not marry and this failure may have pushed him to take the extreme step, said the police.

He tried to meet the woman on Tuesday, but was unsuccessful, they said, adding a case was registered and further investigation was on.

