The police said that prima facie, an alleged deal to sell the two-and-a-half-months-old boy was struck at Rs 5 lakh

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Cops foil bid to sell baby boy at Aurangabad orphanage x 00:00

The police in Aurangabad foiled an alleged attempt by operators of an orphanage in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to sell a baby boy to a couple, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The police said that prima facie, an alleged deal to sell the two-and-a-half-months-old boy was struck at Rs 5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had received information that a deal was made to sell a baby at the orphanage. We took the baby in our custody," police inspector Vyankat Kendre told the PTI.

He said the boy was handed over to the child welfare committee.

The woman claimed that the baby was handed over to the orphanage by a woman from Paithan for adoption, but the police are verifying her claims.

Police have called the couple who runs the orphanage and the woman who handed over the child to the facility for questioning.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway, the official said, reported the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Chandrapur Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday rescued a four-day-old baby just hours after she was kidnapped from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandrapur city, an official said, reported the PTI.

The infant was rescued and the accused woman was arrested from Hinganghat in neighbouring Wardha district, he said.

The police investigations have revealed that the suspect got admitted to the maternity ward of the hospital on June 17 and got acquainted with a woman who had given birth to a girl and helped her, inspector S R Rajput of city police station said.

The mothers were recuperating in ward no 15, while the babies were kept in the adjacent ward no 14. Around 6 am, the accused took the baby from the ward claiming that she was taking her to the mother for feeding, he said.

The infant was soon reported missing from the ward and the police were informed, he said.

Senior policemen swung into action and roped in the cyber cell, local crime branch, personnel from Bhadravati, Warora, Hinganghat, Jam and other police stations, the official said.

"We examined the CCTV footage and launched a search for the woman. The accused was traced with the help of MSRTC officials and Wardha police," he said, according to the PTI.

The accused was apprehended from Hinganghat around 11 am and the baby was handed over to her parents, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)