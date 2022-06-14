Maharashtra men take 108 anti-clockwise rounds around peepal tree, pray not to get same life partner again

Some men not happy with their spouses formed a 'patni peedit' ashram in Aurangabad a few years back to raise their grievances

Ahead of 'Vat Purnima', in a bizarre agitation, a group of men in Maharashtra took 108 anti-clockwise rounds around a peepal tree, praying not to get the same life partner again.

They even demanded laws against the "injustice" they face at home.

Some men not happy with their spouses formed a 'patni peedit' ashram in Aurangabad a few years back to raise their grievances. They staged a demonstration here on Monday.

On 'Vat Purnima', which is being celebrated on Tuesday, women worship banyan trees and pray for a happy married life and to get the same husband for seven lives.

The ashram founder, Bharat Fulare said, "One day before that, we worshipped a peepal tree here, praying not to get the same life partner again."

He said that there are many laws to empower women, but they are also being misused. He stressed on the fact that men also need laws so that they can raise their voice against the injustice that they face.

