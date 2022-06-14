PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today

At around 6 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Prime Minister's office informed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Tuesday and is scheduled to inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune and will inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister will also participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, said the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune. Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by the President of India in August 2019. All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building.

Some roads leading to the BKC in Mumbai will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted, a Mumbai Traffic Police official said. Vehicular traffic on some routes will be diverted. The traffic regulations will be in place from 4 pm to 8 pm.

