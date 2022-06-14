BMC declares final list of electoral wards for upcoming election

There is no change in ward reservations, 118 wards are reserved for women

BMC polls could be held after rain. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) published the final list of the electoral wards for the forthcoming civic election, on Monday. It will soon be published in the gazette. There is no change in ward reservation.

The BMC election department declared reservation of 236 wards on May 31. Then the civic body invited suggestions and objections over ward reservations. It received over 232 suggestions and objections. After considering them, the BMC announced the final list of ward reservations. According to a BMC official, there is no change in ward reservation.

