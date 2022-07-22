Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam no casualty

Maharashtra: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Updated on: 22 July,2022 03:22 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The tremor was recorded at 1 pm, with its epicentre 12 km away from Koyna dam

Maharashtra: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A mild tremor of 3 magnitude hit the Koyna dam area of Maharashtra's Satara district on Friday, but there was no report of any casualties or damage to property, an official said.

The tremor was recorded at 1 pm, with its epicentre 12 km away from Koyna dam, the official from the district administration said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Mile tremor in Palghar; no casualty


There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the area, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india maharashtra pune

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK