Mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Akola district

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude was experienced on Saturday in Akola district of Maharashtra, officials said.

Meteorological Department Scientific Assistants Milind Dharkite and Kartik Vanve said the tremor was recorded at 5:41 pm and the epicenter was around 21 kilometres from Akola city.

"No injury or damage to property has been reported due to the tremor," said Sanjay Khadse, Resident Deputy Collector.

(with inputs from PTI)