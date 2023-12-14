Maharashtra minister: 2,366 farmers across state ended their lives in 10 months

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil informed the state assembly on Thursday that 2,366 farmers across Maharashtra ended their lives between January and October this year.

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil informed the state assembly on Thursday that 2,366 farmers across Maharashtra ended their lives between January and October this year.

According to the report in PTI, the minister, in a written reply to a question posed by Congress leader Kunal Patil, stated that the Amravati revenue division reported the highest number of such deaths at 951.

The minister was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "The Maharashtra government has received a report that 2,366 farmers died by suicide from January to October this year."

According to the PTI report, following Amravati, the maximum deaths were reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division where 877 farmers had died by suicide followed by 257 in Nagpur division 254 in Nashik division and 27 in Pune division.

According to the report, the minister said, "The state government gives Rs 1 lakh to the kin of farmers who die by suicide."

No aid to nearly 1 lakh farmers under Namo Shetkari scheme

Meanwhile, state Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, in the session, said that 96,811 farmers across the state had not received aid. He said that the farmers could not receive assistance under 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojna' since their bank accounts were not linked with Aadhaar numbers.

According to a report in PTI, the Maharashtra government implemented the scheme to provide farmers with financial assistance in addition to the amount paid to them under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Union government.

The PTI report stated that Munde made the revelation in a written reply to the House that out of the total list of beneficiaries who receive funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, as many as 96,811 bank account holders who were to benefit from the state scheme were unable to do so because their Aadhaar number and bank account were not linked until October 26 this year.

Work is being done to link farmers' bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers, he said in response to a question from AIMIM legislator Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalik during the ongoing legislative session.

