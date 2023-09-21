Maharashtra: Mob protests at Nagpur police station after man ends life over marital dispute

A group of persons reportedly entered the premises of a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur with the body of a 27-year-old man, an official said

A group of persons reportedly entered the premises of a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur with the body of a 27-year-old man who they claimed ended his life due to alleged harassment by his in-laws, officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Shantanu Walde, a transporter and son of a former corporator, had married two years ago but he and wife were witnessing marital issues for some time now, officials said, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, as per the protesters, Walde had gone to speak to his estranged wife at her place on September 18 but the latter's kin filed a police complaint, after which he was allegedly tortured in custody.

"He ended his life and his kin and friends brought the corpse at Pachpaoli police station on Wednesday afternoon seeking justice since his father-in-law is posted here. We have submitted a report to Jaripatka police as the incident took place there," the official added, according to the PTI.

In an another incident, a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, with the police suspecting her husband's role in the crime, an official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

The woman was apparently killed with a laundry bat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. The police are looking for her husband.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said the couple, who lived at Jamghar of Wada taluka, often fought as the man would cast doubts on her character.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a search is on to trace the husband, said the official from Wada police station.

Meanwhile, a man was held on Thursday from North Dinajpur area of West Bengal for allegedly murdering a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said, according to the PTI

The decomposed body of the 36-year-old woman, identified as Madhu Prajapati, was found in Ganesh Nagar and a murder case was filed due to the presence of multiple wounds, Senior Inspector Rajendra Pawar of Kongaon police station said.

"A probe zeroed in on Shabbir Dilawar Sheikh, who was held from North Dinajpur in West Bengal. Sheikh and Prajapati stayed together and the former killed her since he suspected her character," he said.

(with PTI inputs)