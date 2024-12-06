Breaking News
Maharashtra: More than 100 students hospitalised in Chandrapur; food poisoning suspected

Updated on: 06 December,2024 05:11 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Top

A total of 106 students of a zilla parishad school in Pardi in Chandrapur district's Saoli tehsil had meals in the institution on Wednesday afternoon and then complained of stomach ache and experienced vomiting later that night, an official said

Representational pic

More than 100 students were hospitalised owing to suspected food poisoning in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.


A total of 106 students of a zilla parishad school in Pardi in the district's Saoli tehsil had meals in the institution on Wednesday afternoon and then complained of stomach ache and experienced vomiting later that night, the official said.


"After they reached school on Thursday, the students showed the same symptoms. So they were first taken to the rural hospital and primary health centre. They were shifted to other facilities later. Currently, 62 students are in the sub-district hospital in Mul tehsil, 20 in Gadchiroli district hospital, 17 in Saoli and the rest in Chandrapur's Government Medical College and Hospital," district civil surgeon Dr Mahadeo Chinchole said.


"The students are in stable condition and are under observation at these hospitals. The food samples have been collected by the Food and Drug Administration for analysis as part of the probe," Chinchole added.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar directed the administration to take all efforts to provide the best treatment to students.

He asked the district authorities to thoroughly probe the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

