Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nagpur man loses Rs 616 lakh to cyber fraudster

Maharashtra: Nagpur man loses Rs 6.16 lakh to cyber fraudster

Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:51 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month

Maharashtra: Nagpur man loses Rs 6.16 lakh to cyber fraudster

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Nagpur man loses Rs 6.16 lakh to cyber fraudster
x
00:00

A 29-year-old Nagpur-based man has lost Rs 6.16 lakh to a cyber fraudster after he clicked on a link sent on his WhatsApp account, police said on Friday.


The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month.



Also Read: Eight held from Rajasthan for thefts at event near Mumbai; jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh recovered


The caller, a woman, asked him to verify information about a company by sending him a link. When he clicked on the link, a sum of Rs 6.16 lakh was debited from his bank account, they said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra nagpur india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK