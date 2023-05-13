The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Nagpur man loses Rs 6.16 lakh to cyber fraudster x 00:00

A 29-year-old Nagpur-based man has lost Rs 6.16 lakh to a cyber fraudster after he clicked on a link sent on his WhatsApp account, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of the Khamla area, received a WhatsApp call last month.

Also Read: Eight held from Rajasthan for thefts at event near Mumbai; jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh recovered

The caller, a woman, asked him to verify information about a company by sending him a link. When he clicked on the link, a sum of Rs 6.16 lakh was debited from his bank account, they said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.