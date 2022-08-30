Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nashik logs 38 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 277

Updated on: 30 August,2022 08:32 PM IST  |  Nashik
As many as 38 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,72,282, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,904

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


With the addition of 38 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,81,463 on Tuesday, a health official said.


As many as 38 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,72,282, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,904, he said.

According to the administration, of the cases reported so far, 2,75,717 were from Nashik city, 1,79,289 from other parts of the district, 14,024 from Malegaon and 8,517 from outside the district.

The district is now left with 277 active cases, the official added.

