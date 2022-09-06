Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nashik records 34 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 194

Updated on: 06 September,2022 10:04 PM IST  |  Nashik
With no fresh fatalities, the toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,72,558

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday recorded 34 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 4,81,656, an official said.


With no fresh fatalities, the toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,72,558, he said.

The district currently has 194 active cases, the official said.

As per official data, Nashik city has so far logged 2,75,824 cases, while 1,79,361 were reported in other parts of the district, 14,031 in Malegaon and 8,524 from outside the district. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

