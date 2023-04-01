Maharashtra: Naxalite killed by police in Gadchiroli; encounter going on

The gun battle is continuing in the Kiarkoti-Abujhmad forest of Bhamragarh taluka, the police sources said. A large cache of weapons has been recovered from the site of the encounter, they said

Police have killed a Naxalite in an encounter that has been going on in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district since 10 am on Saturday, sources said.

The gun battle is continuing in the Kiarkoti-Abujhmad forest of Bhamragarh taluka, the police sources said. A large cache of weapons has been recovered from the site of the encounter, they said.

"The area is densely forested so it is difficult to get real-time updates. We have learnt that the encounter is still going on," said a police source.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Gadchiroli police's anti-Naxal squad C60 on Saturday morning launched an operation in the Abujhmad forest bordering Chhattisgarh.

During the operation, they came under fire from Naxalites who were hiding in the area. A Naxalite was killed in retaliatory firing by C60 team members, the sources said, adding that more Naxalites might have been killed.

