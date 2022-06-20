Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli

Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli

Updated on: 20 June,2022 04:05 PM IST  |  Sangli
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police is still verifying the cause of the death

Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli

Representative image


In a shocking incident, nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday.






The police suspect it to be a case of suicide and that the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

Also read: Maharashtra: Man uses JCB machine to steal ATM in Sangli

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district. "We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

The police is still verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

sangli maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK