Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli

In a shocking incident, nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide and that the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district. "We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

The police is still verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.

