Woman found dead with head smashed at Palghar bus depot; cops suspect murder

A 65-year-old woman was found dead at a bus depot in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to the police, the body of the woman, hailing from Kandivli village, was found with her head smashed at the state transport bus depot in Wada area around 11 pm on Sunday.

The police suspect the woman was murdered and a probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts are on to nab the culprit, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)