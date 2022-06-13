Woman found dead with head smashed at Palghar bus depot; cops suspect murder

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 10:51 AM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

An official from Wada police station said they suspect the woman was murdered and a probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the killing

Representative Image


A 65-year-old woman was found dead at a bus depot in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to the police, the body of the woman, hailing from Kandivli village, was found with her head smashed at the state transport bus depot in Wada area around 11 pm on Sunday.




