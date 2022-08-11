Maharashtra: Old temple collapses in Nagpur amid heavy rain

Parts of the stone-and-brick temple crashed on adjacent houses, an official said

Representative Image

Four persons were injured when the major portion of an old Shiv temple collapsed amid heavy rain in Ganjipeth area here on Wednesday, a police official said.

The temple, said to be more than a hundred years old, was already in a dilapidated condition, he said.

A wall of one of the houses had to be demolished to rescue those trapped under the rubble, he said.

Bunty Madhukar Shelke (30), Simran Bunty Shelke, (four months), Laxmi Jagdish Telange (40) and Jagdish Telange (45) were rescued and rushed to Mayo Hospital.

All of them had sustained minor injuries, the official added.

