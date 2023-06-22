Maharashtra: One dead, several injured as ST bus collides with cement mixer truck in Nashik

he incident took place in the evening near the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) arch at Tavli Phata on Peth Road, an official said

Representational Pic

One person was killed and 8-10 others were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a cement mixer truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official told the PTI.

"The 60-year-old driver of the mixer truck Balu Eknath Bendkule died in the accident.The driver of the bus and 8-10 passengers were injured. They have been admitted in the district civil hospital," he said, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai on Thursday, an 84-year-old woman died hours after she was hit by a bus belonging to public transporter BEST in Mumbai's Girgaon area, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus was plying on route number 66 Sion to South Mumbai at the time.

The octogenarian came in contact with the front left corner of the bus while crossing a road around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the official told the PTI.

The bus being a low-floor model, the woman remained trapped under it. The vehicle was lifted up with the help of a jack of a taxi and the woman was pulled out, the official said.

The woman, who suffered serious injuries to her chest and ribs, was taken to Bhatia Hospital at Tardeo but she died during treatment after about 4 hours, the official added.

In an another incident on June 18, as many as four people were injured after a private bus crashed into a bus belonging to the BEST bus in central Mumbai, the police had said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place in Everard Nagar area of Sion in central Mumbai around 7 am on June 18, the officials had said.

The incident had happened when a BEST bus was heading towards Bandra from CBD Belapur, an official had said.

Three passengers and the driver of the BEST bus sustained injuries when a private luxury bus rammed into the vehicle, he said.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to Sion hospital, where one of the victims, a 62-year-old woman, is recuperating, he said.

(with PTI inputs)