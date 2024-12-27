A fire brigade official said the blast took place when an empty cylinder was being broken by workers at the scrap centre

One person died and three people were injured in an explosion at a scrap centre in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The blast took place at 5:30 pm in BT Kawade road area in Pune, he added.

"One person died after the compressor of a fridge exploded at a scrap centre. The blast occurred when workers were dismantling the refrigerator. There was some gas left in the compressor," said Mundhwa police station inspector Nilkanth Jagtap, according to the PTI.

However, a fire brigade official said the blast took place when an empty cylinder was being broken by workers at the scrap centre.

Inspector Jagtap said that a probe was underway to find out the exact cause of the explosion.

The police has identified the deceased as Mahmood Shaikh and the injured persons were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, said an official.

Two dead, one injured in sulphur tank explosion in Jalna sugar factory

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Maharashtra Jalna on Thursday, two persons died and one was injured after a sulphur tank exploded at a sugar factory in Jalna district, an official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place at 4 pm in Bagehswari Sugar Factory in Partur in Jalna district which is some 390 kilometres from Mumbai, he said.

"While work was underway at the factory, a sulphur tank exploded. The deceased have been identified as Ashok Tejrao Deshmukh (56), a resident of Sindkhedraja, and Partur resident Appasaheb Shankar Parkhe (42). One person is hospitalised with injuries," he said, as per the PTI.

According to an official statement in Thursday, the accident occurred during ongoing work at the factory when the sulphur tank, which was reportedly part of the factory’s operations, exploded. The force of the blast caused fatal injuries to Deshmukh and Parkhe, while the third person, whose identity has not been disclosed, is receiving medical attention for injuries sustained in the explosion.

The Partur police registered an accidental death case (ADR) in the matter and were investigating the matter further, said an official.

(with PTI inputs)