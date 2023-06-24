Maharashtra: One dead, two injured as truck overturns on pickup van on Mumbai Pune Expressway

On Saturday morning, one person died and two were injured after a container truck overturned on a pickup van on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On Saturday morning, one person died and two were injured after a container truck overturned on a pickup van on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

According to police officials, the incident happened at Anda Point of Khandala Ghat after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"As the container truck overturned, the pickup van moving next to the truck came under it," said the police officer.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)