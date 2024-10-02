Breaking News
Maharashtra One dead two injured in compressor explosion in Satara

Maharashtra: One dead, two injured in compressor explosion in Satara

Updated on: 02 October,2024 11:04 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI

The explosion took place at an automobile service centre in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said

Maharashtra: One dead, two injured in compressor explosion in Satara

One person died and two others sustained injuries after a compressor exploded at an automobile service centre in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, said police.


The incident took place in Guruwar Peth area of the city, stated an officer.


The victim was identified as Mujammil Palkar who ran a chicken shop next to the service centre. The injured have been identified as Harun Bagwan and Umar Bagwan, news agency PTI reported.


The impact of the explosion was so great that the window panes of houses and shops in the area cracked, the police officer said, adding that probe was on. 

