The explosion took place at an automobile service centre in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said

One person died and two others sustained injuries after a compressor exploded at an automobile service centre in Satara city of western Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, said police.

The incident took place in Guruwar Peth area of the city, stated an officer.

The victim was identified as Mujammil Palkar who ran a chicken shop next to the service centre. The injured have been identified as Harun Bagwan and Umar Bagwan, news agency PTI reported.

The impact of the explosion was so great that the window panes of houses and shops in the area cracked, the police officer said, adding that probe was on.

