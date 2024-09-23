According to information shared by Collector Saurabh Katiyar regarding the Maharashtra accident, four passengers lost their lives, and 30 others were injured

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra accident: Four dead, 30 injured as private bus falls off bridge in Amravati x 00:00

An accident occurred on Monday morning when a private bus traveling on the Paratwadi-Dhani route near Semadoh in Amravati plunged off a bridge after the driver lost control on a winding road in Melghat, officials said while sharing an update on the Maharashtra accident, reported ANI.

According to information shared by Collector Saurabh Katiyar regarding the Maharashtra accident, four passengers lost their lives, and 30 others were injured, reported ANI.

Three critically injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment at the nearby Primary Health Centre in Semadoh.

