The incident occurred around 4.15 pm and is suspected to have been caused by a leak from an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder

A newly hired worker was heating milk when the fire erupted inside the shop. Representational Pic/File

A man was killed after a fire broke out at a tea stall in the Dhankwadi area of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, officials said, adding that it was his first day on the job at the tea stall, reported the PTI.

According to fire brigade officials, a newly hired worker was heating milk when the fire erupted inside the shop, as per the PTI.

"The worker, who had joined today, got trapped inside and sustained severe burns. Fire personnel rescued him and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead," said a fire brigade official, according to the PTI.

The fire has been extinguished and cooling operations are underway, he added.

The incident comes after a major fire broke out at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Friday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that started at 8:30pm in the server room on the first floor of the firm's three storey structure, said an official.

"It quickly spread to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level. The solar panels on the roof also caught fire. Six fire engines were deployed at the site. It has been brought under control and the cooling process is on," he said.

Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Mumbai's Dharavi

A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday night, the civic officials said.

The incident took place at Nature Park in PNGP Colony on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road in Dharavi, they said.

The incident was first reported at 9:50 pm, the officials said, adding that following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and civic officials rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The BMC said that upon receiving the alert, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded quickly and had initially declared the blaze as Level I (minor) fire at 10:06 pm, but it was later upgraded to Level II fire at 10:07 pm.

According to the Mumbai Police, the fire caused explosions in the cylinders.

The police said that around three to four other vehicles parked next to the burning truck were damaged due to the fire. The truck driver’s identity has been confirmed, and authorities are in the process of detaining him for further questioning.

A total of 19 fire trucks from the fire brigade were deployed to bring the fire under control. Senior police officers, including the Senior Police Inspector from Dharavi Police Station and the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police from Zone 5, were present at the spot during the relief and rescue operations.

