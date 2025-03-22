The fire was reported around 11 PM on Friday, following which fire brigade teams rushed to the site to initiate containment measures

Representational Image

Listen to this article Massive fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai’s MIDC area; no injuries reported x 00:00

A massive fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze, an official told ANI.

Fire Officer S.L. Patil told ANI that multiple teams were working to control the fire.

"Twelve fire engines are at the spot, and we are making every effort to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," Patil said.

The fire was reported around 11 PM on Friday, following which fire brigade teams rushed to the site to initiate containment measures.

Further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, no casualties

In another incident, a fire broke out in a 23-storey building in the Powai area on Thursday morning but there were no casualties, an official said.

The fire broke out at 'Sai Sapphire' building around 9.30 am and spread through the electric duct. Dense smoke spread across several floors, the police official said.

Fire brigade personnel evacuated more than 50 residents through the staircase, he said.

The flames were put out within two-and-half hours, and the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane

Two godowns storing scrap were gutted after a fire broke out in one of the warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Wednesday evening, he said.

The blaze erupted at around 7 pm on Wednesday in one of the godowns located at Wadavali Naka in the Bhiwandi area and spread to an adjacent warehouse, the official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said.

The flames could be seen from a long distance and thick smoke spread in the entire area, he said.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 4 am on Thursday, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)