Maharashtra: One Warkari killed, 22 others injured as truck hits their tractor on Pune-Bengaluru highway

The warkaris from Kolhapur were on their way to Pune to join the annual procession, as part of the 'wari' tradition. The accident took place around 3 am near Shirval village, when 43 warkaris were on their way to Alandi

On Sunday, one warkari, devotee of Lord Vitthal, was killed and 22 others were injured after a vegetable-laden tempo rammed into their tractor-trolley on Pune-Bengaluru highway in Satara district, police said.

The warkaris from Kolhapur were on their way to Pune to join the annual procession, as part of the 'wari' tradition. The accident took place around 3 am near Shirval village, when 43 warkaris were on their way to Alandi in Pune district.

"A speeding vegetable-laden tempo heading towards Pune rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying warkaris from behind. The warkaris fell on the road and the tempo also got damaged," Shivral police station inspector N Madne said.

"At least 23 'warkaris' suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed during treatment," the official said.

Out of the other 22 victims, one was seriously injured. The tempo driver did not suffer any injuries, the official added.

"Prima facia, the trolley attached to the tractor did not have a reflector, which might have confused the tempo driver due to poor visibility in the wee hours. We are conducting further investigation into the incident," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)