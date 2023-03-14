Breaking News
Maharashtra: Panchayat samiti official held for demanding Rs 2,000 bribe in Gondia

Updated on: 14 March,2023 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused, who is a Class III junior engineer in Goregaon taluka panchayat samiti in Gondia, an official said

Representational Pic


The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an official of a panchayat samiti in Maharashtra's Gondia district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 and a meal, an official said.


Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused, who is a Class III junior engineer in Goregaon taluka panchayat samiti in Gondia, he said.



The complainant claimed that Rs 77,000 was sanctioned to his father under the MGNREA scheme to build a cattle shed. After the work was completed, the official took Rs 5,000 bribe to clear the bill and then demanded Rs 3,000 and a meal, the official said.


Also Read: Man dupes top company official after promising sponsorship to SA cricketer, held

Following negotiations, he settled for Rs 2,000 and a meal. However, the complainant did not wish to pay him and approached the ACB, he added.

