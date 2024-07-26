Maharashtra: Panchganga river flows above danger mark in Kolhapur, more than 2,000 people relocated

Due to inundation, at least 11 state highways and 37 main roads in the district were shut for vehicular traffic and 96 barrages were submerged

More than 2,000 people were relocated from inundated areas as the Panchaganga river started flowing above the danger mark in Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

According to the Kolhapur district administration, the water level of the Panchaganga river at Rajaram Wier was 45.2 feet, well above the danger mark of 43 feet, at Friday noon, reported PTI.

Talking to PTI, Kolhapur collector Amol Yedge said the district administration has started relocating people from the affected areas of Sutarwada and Kumbharwada in the city.

The people from Chikhli and Ambewadi have been relocated in Karveer tehsil and some villages in Hatkalangane, Shirol and Ichalkarangi tehsils, accordintg to the official.

"More than 2,000 people have been relocated and placed in shelter homes in the district so far," Yedge said, reported PTI.

He further stated though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the district, the rains have stopped in the city.

According to the district administration, six gates of the Radhanagari dam were opened, and the discharge was at 10068 cusecs, reported PTI.

Due to inundation, at least 11 state highways and 37 main roads in the district were shut for vehicular traffic and 96 barrages were submerged, according to PTI.

According to the news agency report, the water level of Krishna River has also increased in Sangli, prompting the prison administration to relocate 80 inmates to Kolhapur as a preventive measure, an official stated.

The Koyna dam has reportedly reached 77 per cent capacity, and the discharge was at 30,000 cusecs, he said.

"Currently, the water level of Krishna River at Irwin bridge is 37.5 feet, and as the water is being released from Koyna, it is likely to go above 40 feet. We urge people to remain cautious and alert and follow instructions from the district administration," the official told PTI.

The Warna dam has reportedly reached 89 per cent of its capacity, and the discharge was at 15000 cusecs, he said, adding that people living along Warna River have been asked to cooperate with the administration.

The official stated, "We have asked for additional teams of the NDRF, and if required, we will take the help of the Army," reported PTI.

An official from Sangli prison said 80 inmates have been shifted to Kolhapur jail as a precautionary measure considering the rise in water level.

(With inputs from PTI)