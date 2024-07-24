Heavy rains lash Kolhapur, Panchganga river reaches danger mark; watch video

Water level of the Panchganga at Rajaram weir reached 42.2 feet, which is 8 inches below the danger mark

Panchganaga river was flowing just below the danger mark. Pic/X

In the wake of heavy rains in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, the Panchganga river is flowing just a few inches below the danger mark on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the figures recorded at 10 am, the water level of the Panchganga at Rajaram weir reached 42.2 feet, which is 8 inches below the danger mark of 43 feet, the officials told PTI.

According to the officials, the water level of the Radhanagari dam in the district has gone up to 92 per cent. The water storage capacity of the dam is 7.71 TMC and water is being released at a rate of 1,500 cusecs from the dam.

A total of 81 barrages in the district are reportedly submerged under water as a result of good rainfall, he said.

The official stated that the outflow from the Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) will be gradually increased from the current 1,70,000 cusec to 2,00,000 cusec on Wednesday amid enough rain in catchment areas of the Krishna river, according to PTI.

As per the PTI report, in Pune district, water is being released at a rate of 9,400 cusec from the Khadakwasla dam following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The district administration has cautioned people living in the low-lying areas to remain alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly issued an orange alert for the 'ghat' (mountain pass) sections in Pune district.

An orange alert signifies a preparedness advisory for authorities due to the potential for severe weather conditions.

Finally, rain over Mumbai’s lakes!

The lakes outside the city limits, which fall under the catchment area, have finally received heavy rainfall. Consequently, the water stock has significantly increased in the last 24 hours, providing a water supply equal to 18 days. Following Tulsi, Tansa Lake is also nearing overflow. Vihar Lake, located within the city, is also close to being full. Last year, when the water stock was at a similar level, the water cut was withdrawn after the stock reached 75 percent.

The city has experienced heavy to very heavy rain since last week, but the lakes haven't seen much rainfall. As the rain eased in Mumbai, lakes on the borders of Thane and Nashik received heavy showers. Modak Sagar reported 148 mm of rainfall, while Middle Vaitarna recorded 103 mm. Other lakes also received substantial rainfall, resulting in a combined water stock increase of 84,407 million litres, enough to supply the city for 18 days. The stock rose by only 12 per cent in the seven days up to Monday, but it surged by another six per cent within a day. Lake levels may rise further due to the percolation effect.

Tansa, with a capacity to store 1.45 lakh million litres of water (10 per cent of the total stock), was 91.55 per cent full as of 6 am on Tuesday, holding 1.33 lakh million litres of water and nearing overflow. Tulsi was the first lake to overflow on Saturday, July 19. Vihar, another lake within city limits, has reached 88.40 per cent of its capacity and could overflow within two to three days if the rain continues.

(With inputs from PTI)