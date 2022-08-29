Maharashtra: Police jawan shoots colleague in Gadchiroli, injures him

The accused jawan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the cause for the firing is yet to be ascertained, an official said
Image for representational purpose only. Photo- istock
A jawan of the Gadchiroli police's quick response team (QRT) shot and injured his colleague during a patrolling routine in a forest on Monday, a senior official said.
The incident took place in the forest of Ettapalli taluka in the district at around 7.30 am, he said.
As per preliminary information, jawan Santosh Sidam of the QRT opened fire and injured his colleague Vijay Karame, the official said.
Karame sustained a bullet injury on the left side of his chest and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, he said.
Also Read: Nude photos case: Mumbai Police records actor Ranveer Singh's statement
The accused jawan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the cause for the firing is yet to be ascertained.
Medical Superintendent of Orange City Hospital Dr Noorul Ameen told PTI that a jawan of the Gadchiroli police was admitted with a bullet injury this morning and his condition is stable.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever