Maharashtra: Police jawan shoots colleague in Gadchiroli, injures him

29 August,2022 03:20 PM IST  |  Gadchiroli
The accused jawan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the cause for the firing is yet to be ascertained, an official said

Image for representational purpose only. Photo- istock


A jawan of the Gadchiroli police's quick response team (QRT) shot and injured his colleague during a patrolling routine in a forest on Monday, a senior official said.
The incident took place in the forest of Ettapalli taluka in the district at around 7.30 am, he said.


As per preliminary information, jawan Santosh Sidam of the QRT opened fire and injured his colleague Vijay Karame, the official said.

Karame sustained a bullet injury on the left side of his chest and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, he said.


The accused jawan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the cause for the firing is yet to be ascertained.

Medical Superintendent of Orange City Hospital Dr Noorul Ameen told PTI that a jawan of the Gadchiroli police was admitted with a bullet injury this morning and his condition is stable. 

