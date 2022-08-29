Nude photos case: Mumbai Police records actor Ranveer Singh's statement

An official said, the actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am for recording his statement. Ranveer left the police station at around 9.30 am, the actor will be called again, if required.
Ranveer Singh. File Pic
Mumbai Police on Monday recorded Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's statement, a month after he was booked for his nude photoshoot for a magazine. An FIR was registered against him for posting nude photos, an official said.
Ranveer's nude pictures had gone viral on social media platforms following which a complaint was filed against him at Chembur Police station which had registered an FIR against him. The Chembur Police had earlier issued summons to the actor to record his statement in the case.
On Monday, Ranveer with his lawyer appeared before Chembur Police Station. He was asked questions by Investigating officer about the shoot, the studio where it took place and whether he knew about the act could lead to an offence.
Also Read: Nude pics case: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
"He appeared before investigating officer and has answered questions," said DCP (zone 6) Krishna Kant Upadhyay.
Ranveer was summoned by Chembur police for questioning on 22nd August but actor sought more time to appear in front of police.
An official said, the actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7:30 am for recording his statement and he left the police station at around 9:30 am, the actor will be called again, if required, the official added.
Ranveer had posted nude photos on his Instagram account. An office-bearer of an NGO and a woman lawyer had filed separate written complaints in the matter and had alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the police said.
Taking cognisance of the complaint, an FIR was registered against Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. He was booked under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509 and sections of IT Act," the police had earlier said.