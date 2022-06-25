Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena workers stage protest against rebel MLAs in Osmanabad, Nanded

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, putting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, in turmoil

Shiv Sena workers protest against rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest against the party's rebel MLAs Tanaji Sawant and Dnyanraj Chougule in Maharashtra's Osmanabad city and agitated against legislator Balaji Kalyankar outside his residence in Nanded on Saturday, an official said.

The Sena's group leader in Osmanabad Nagar Parishad Somnath Gurav said, "Sawant and Chougule have joined Eknath Shinde's faction. Sawant was made a minister earlier, while Chougule has won the Assembly elections on Sena ticket."

Development projects worth crores of rupees are underway in their constituency, and the state government-led by Thackeray has provided funds for these projects. If they had anything to say, they should have met the chief minister and told him, Gurav said.

"Now it is being heard that Shinde is using Bal Thackeray's name for his group of MLAs. Shinde should use their individual name for it and not Bal Thackeray's. They are not worthy of using the name," the Sena leader said.

Sena workers reached Sawant's office in Ramnagar area of Osmanabad city, raised slogans against the MLA and threw black ink on his banner and tore it.

Similarly, party workers staged an agitation outside Nanded (north) MLA Kalyankar's house in the evening.

Local Sena leader Bhujang Patil said, ¿Earlier, we thought earlier that Kalyankar might have left by mistake, but now, we are sure that he has gone willingly. Today, party workers from the district registered their protest by holding a symbolic funeral for him.

"Kalyankar is dead to us. The one who leaves Uddhav Thackeray and Bal Thackeray cannot live. We appeal to him to return to the fold immediately, or come back to Nanded only after resigning (as MLA). Party workers in Nanded will not tolerate this," Patil said.

