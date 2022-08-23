Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts
BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde to constitution bench

Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to constitution bench

Updated on: 23 August,2022 01:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to constitution bench

Supreme Court. File Pic


The Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

Also Read: BJP leader, ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Sonali Phogat, 42, dies in Goa

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
supreme court maharashtra news shiv sena Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK