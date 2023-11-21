Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Pro Vidarbha activist detained for issuing death threats to Devendra Fadnavis Mungantiwar

Maharashtra: Pro-Vidarbha activist detained for issuing death threats to Devendra Fadnavis, Mungantiwar

Updated on: 21 November,2023 10:26 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

The activist, Babarao Maski, was taken into preventive custody from Rajura town after a case was registered against him on a complaint lodged by BJP activists, a senior police officer said on Tuesday

Representational Image

A pro-Vidarbha state activist has been detained from Chandrapur district for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and guardian minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and threatening to kill them, police said.


The activist, Babarao Maski, was taken into preventive custody from Rajura town after a case was registered against him on a complaint lodged by BJP activists, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.


Maski recently criticised Fadnavis and Mungantiwar and threatened to kill them, he said.


"Following a complaint, we have booked Maski under sections 294 (Punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with section 110 of CrPC at Rajura police station and he has been detained as a preventive measure," the officer said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

