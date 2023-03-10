Breaking News
Maharashtra: Protest on Mumbai-Agra highway disrupts traffic for an hour

Updated on: 10 March,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

The protesters, who spilled onto the busy carriageway at Chandwad, demanded a minimum support price for onion, immediate assessment of losses due to recent unseasonal rains and compensation to farmers and a reduction in fuel prices

Traffic on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district was disrupted for an hour on Friday due to a protest by Nationalist Congress Party workers over an array of farmer-centric issues, officials said.


The protesters, who spilled onto the busy carriageway at Chandwad, demanded a minimum support price for onion, immediate assessment of losses due to recent unseasonal rains and compensation to farmers and a reduction in fuel prices.



As onions, vegetables and other agro produce are fetching meagre prices, farmers are facing problems again. Also, the recent unseasonal rains have caused a huge loss of crops such as grapes, onions, wheat, gram and vegetables, said party MP Sameer Bhujbal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra nashik news India news mumbai onion prices

