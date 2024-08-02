The Maratha quota activist appeared before the judicial magistrate (first class) on Friday, while his lawyer, Harshad Nimbalkar, moved an application seeking cancellation of the NBW in an alleged cheating case

A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in a case of alleged cheating, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the judicial magistrate (first class) court had issued the NBW against Manoj Jarange in connection with a 2013 cheating case after he failed to appear before it on July 23.

The Maratha quota activist appeared before the judicial magistrate (first class) on Friday, while his lawyer, Harshad Nimbalkar, moved an application seeking cancellation of the NBW.

The court allowed the application and cancelled the NBW issued against Manoj Jarange, who has propelled the Maratha quota issue to the centre stage in Maharashtra.

The activist has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Advocate Nimbalkar said, "We filed a plea and told the court that since Jarange was on indefinite strike on the said day (July 23), he could not appear before the court."

The activist broke the indefinite fast on July 24 and was not in a position to come to court due to health reasons, he said.

Manoj Jarange reached the court in an ambulance as he was not well enough to travel, the lawyer said, adding that he also presented medical records pertaining to the activist's hospitalisation after the indefinite fast, the PTI reported.

"Considering these facts, the court cancelled the NBW. The matter is now kept for hearing on September 3," he said, as per the PTI.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Manoj Jarange and two others in 2013.

Manoj Jarange and the co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of 'Shambhuraje' in Jalna district of Maharashtra and offered him Rs 30 lakh, the news agency reported on Friday.

While Rs 16 lakh was paid, there was some dispute over the remaining sum, leading to a complaint.

A court then ordered the police to register a case.

(with PTI inputs)