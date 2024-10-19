The Pune Police have started a technical analysis of the email that was sent two days ago, the official said

A well-known jeweller from Maharashtra's Pune received a threat email demanding crores of rupees, with the sender claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The Pune Police have started a technical analysis of the email that was sent two days ago, the official said.

"An email demanding crores of rupees was received by a renowned jeweller in Pune. The anonymous email was sent using the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said a senior police official.

The claims and technical details concerning the email are being investigated, the official said.

"The sender claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We are also ascertaining whether a fraudster sent it," the official added, according to the PTI.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links with the gang.

Mumbai Crime Branch intensifies probe in Baba Siddique murder case, records more statements in case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the Baba Siddique murder case and recorded more statements, the officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch recorded statements of around 20-25 people in the Baba Siddique murder case. The police are yet to record the statements of Zeeshan Siddique and other family members of the former Maharashtra minister and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader.

According to the police, absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar are the main pillars of the conspiracy, and they gathered 9 people to conduct reconnaissance, shoot, and supply arms to commit the crime.

According to the crime branch, two of the five accused arrested on October 18 had conducted reconnaissance at Baba Siddiqui’s residence and office.

“All these 9 accused were in touch with each other and were part of the same group. The group received Rs 5 lakh to commit the crime,” the police said.

On October 18, the police arrested Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambaji Parbi (44), Ram Kanojiya (43), Pradeep Thombar (37), and Chetan Parsi (33). “Somnath Pardhi was killed in 2015. Nitin Sapre and Sambaji Parbi were involved in the killing of Somnath. They were out on bail in 2017. They were launched in Kalyan Jail and knew each other,” Mumbai Police said.

The police are also investigating the source of the 3 firearms used by the accused. They have issued a lookout circular against Zeeshan Akhtar and Shivkumar Gautam and have previously issued an LOC against Shubham Lonkar.

