Constable claimed firecracker smoke impaired his vision; inquiry ordered into failure to act

Police personnel at the spot where Siddique was shot. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cop suspended over lapses in Baba Siddique’s murder x 00:00

The Mumbai police have suspended constable Shyam Sonawane, who was part of the security detail assigned to Baba Siddique, following his assassination. Preliminary investigations revealed lapses in Sonawane's actions. He was present at the scene when Siddique was shot but claimed his vision was impaired due to smoke from firecrackers. The other constable, who was on duty earlier, had left at 8 pm as part of his routine shift change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Siddique had a 2+1 security arrangement, with two constables on duty from 8 am to 8 pm and one constable for the night shift. On the night of the assassination, Siddique was walking towards his car when two assailants shot him, and the security personnel failed to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP). A departmental inquiry has been initiated to investigate the actions of Sonawane and to determine why he did not respond according to protocol.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra

mid-day attempted to contact the additional commissioner of security and protection (P&S) multiple times over the last three days. However, despite instructions from senior Mumbai police officials, she did not respond to the reporter’s calls or messages.

Zeeshan Siddique, Baba’s son, raised concerns about the failure of the security personnel to defend his father. The investigation is ongoing, and the statements of the security team and driver are being recorded for further clarity.

According to sources, Sonawane who was present with Baba Siddique on the day of the assassination was a few feet away from him when Siddique stepped out of Zeeshan’s office in Kherwadi and headed towards his car, which was parked about 150 metres away. Sources also stated that, as per the SOP and the training provided to protection staff, they are required to remain in close proximity, or “in the shadow,” of their protectee at all times, especially when they are attending public meetings.

Sonawane, whose statement led to the registration of the FIR of murder against the shooters, said that Baba Siddique had been in a meeting at Zeeshan’s office and left around 9.30 pm to go home. As he walked towards his Range Rover, the constable called the driver to bring the car closer. At the same time, the constable noticed what he thought were firecrackers, causing smoke that made his eyes burn. It was then that two unknown assailants fired at Baba Siddique, causing him to collapse. Sonawane also claimed he saw three unidentified individuals fleeing the scene on foot.

Sonawane further claimed that he, along with one of Baba Siddique’s workers and his driver, rushed him to Lilavati hospital, where he was declared dead. According to sources, during his meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Crime Lakhmi Gautam, Zeeshan sought clarity regarding his father’s security personnel, particularly why they did not fire at the shooter. “We have initiated a departmental inquiry and have recorded their detailed statements to gain more clarity. We will also record the statement of the deceased’s driver to understand where the car was parked and why,” an officer said.

On Friday, Zeeshan met with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a meeting that included Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and senior NCP leader Praful Patel. After the meeting, Fadnavis’s office issued a statement saying, “Zeeshan Siddique met with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, with Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel also present. Senior police officials were in attendance as well. During the meeting, police officers briefed the family, specifically Zeeshan, on the progress made so far in the investigation and the direction it is heading in the Baba Siddique murder case. The purpose of the meeting was to provide the family with updates on the investigation.”

Oct 12

Day Siddique was killed