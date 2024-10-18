Shooters, conspirators used Snapchat to exchange messages, deleted them later
Zeeshan at the funeral procession of his father. Pic/Satej Shinde
Lending credence to the notion that Zeeshan Siddique was being targeted by the killers of his father, NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch stated on Friday that a photo of the Bandra East MLA had been discovered on a phone of one of the accused. The image had been shared among them via Snapchat. The shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to exchange messages, deleting them after receiving instructions from the alleged handlers of the Bishnoi gang.