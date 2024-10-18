Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops

Updated on: 19 October,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Shooters, conspirators used Snapchat to exchange messages, deleted them later

Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops

Zeeshan at the funeral procession of his father. Pic/Satej Shinde

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Crime Branch said a photo of Zeeshan Siddique was discovered on phone of accused
  2. The image had been shared among them via Snapchat
  3. The shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to exchange messages

Lending credence to the notion that Zeeshan Siddique was being targeted by the killers of his father, NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch stated on Friday that a photo of the Bandra East MLA had been discovered on a phone of one of the accused. The image had been shared among them via Snapchat. The shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to exchange messages, deleting them after receiving instructions from the alleged handlers of the Bishnoi gang.

Zeeshan Siddique baba siddique Bishnoi gang Lawrence Bishnoi mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai

